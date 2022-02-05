THOMASVILLE – Carol Mustoe Martin, 86, of Thomasville and recently of Virginia Beach, VA passed away at her home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Carol was born Carol Leo Mustoe on Feb. 4, 1935, in Webster County, WV. She was a devoted member of Carolina Memorial Baptist Church.
Carol is survived by her children, Kerry Bowman, Cindy Lowe, Edward Adams, Lisa Bohn (Jason), Sheila Bradshaw, Ellena Martin, and Robert Martin Jr. (Theresa); 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Pete" Martin, a daughter, Donna Marie Nichols and a son, Stephen D. Adams.
A memorial service honoring Carol's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Drive, Thomasville.
