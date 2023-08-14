Carol Martin Dunlap

ARCHDALE — Carol Rose Martin Dunlap, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Hospice House at High Point.

Carol was born on Jan. 15, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC and was the daughter of the late George Martin and Rose Marie D’Arrigo Martin. She attended GTCC and where she earned her Associates Degree. She was employed for 19 years at Signage Industries in Archdale, NC.