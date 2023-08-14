Carol Martin Dunlap 

ARCHDALE — Carol Rose Martin Dunlap, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Hospice House at High Point.
Carol was born on Jan. 15, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC and was the daughter of the late George Martin and Rose Marie D’Arrigo Martin. She attended GTCC and where she earned her Associates Degree. She was employed for 19 years at Signage Industries in Archdale, NC.
Carol loved her daughter and adored her two wonderful grandchildren. She also enjoyed trips to Ocean Isle where she could have “sand between her toes”. She loved line dancing with her friends at Welch Memorial United Methodist Church and the Roy Culler Senior Center in High Point. She along with her best friend Donna Cranford danced in some of the productions at High Point Theater as well. She loved spending time with her friends, decorating and cooking for her family. Her cats were special members of the family and brought great joy to her heart. Carol was also a past member of the Beta Sigma Phi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Freddie LaDon Dunlap in May of 2023; and her brother, Joseph Martin.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Marnie Dunlap-Fidishun of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, David P. Fidishun and Grayson Rose Fidishun, both of Greensboro; brother, George Martin of High Point; two sisters, Linda Martin-Schaff (David) of Pennsylvania and Alice Clark of Delaware.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:15 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Archdale United Methodist Church Columbarium with Pastor Marty Grainger officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guilford County Animal Services, 980 Guilford College Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27409.
