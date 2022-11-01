THOMASVILLE — Carol Jean Wayland Kendrick, 74, of Thomasville passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Carol was born June 7, 1948 to the late James Wayland and Virginia Brown Wayland in Cripple Creek, VA. She was of the Holiness faith. Carol loved watching Kansas City Chiefs football and Patrick Mahomes and also enjoyed watching Peyton Manning play before he retired. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Carol will be missed greatly by all her family and friends. She is now rejoined with “Pop”, never to be separated again.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond Junior “Pop” Kendrick, who passed away March 23, 2014; two grandsons, Travis Charles Benfield and Matthew James Kendrick; several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Surviving are her two children, Raymond Junior “Bubby” Kendrick II and wife Marti, Kathy Kendrick Murphy and husband David, all of Thomasville; three grandchildren, Brandon Thomas Benfield, Ray Kendrick, Jessica Kendrick Helmstetler and husband Matt; two great grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas; one brother, Jimmy Wayland; one sister-in-law, Brenda Wayland; three brothers-in-law, Don Jones, Vernon Kendrick, Randolph Kendrick; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville.
The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
