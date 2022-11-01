HPTNWS- 11-2-22 KENDRICK, CAROL.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Carol Jean Wayland Kendrick, 74, of Thomasville passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Carol was born June 7, 1948 to the late James Wayland and Virginia Brown Wayland in Cripple Creek, VA. She was of the Holiness faith. Carol loved watching Kansas City Chiefs football and Patrick Mahomes and also enjoyed watching Peyton Manning play before he retired. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Carol will be missed greatly by all her family and friends. She is now rejoined with “Pop”, never to be separated again.

