HIGH POINT — Carol Louise Johnson Howard, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her residence.
Carol was born in Knoxville, TN on Nov. 21, 1949 to the late Ross Johnson and Lois Rogers Johnson. In addition to her parents, her husband, W.F. “Lin” Howard III and brother, Roger Johnson, preceded her in death.
Carol graduated from Holston High School and Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Knoxville, TN. Carol earned her Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Biology/Allied Health and Master’s Degree in Health Sciences at Nova Southeastern University. She was a proud member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists from 1969 until her retirement in 2014.
Carol served her community over the years as Assistant Director of Radiology at Thomasville Hospital, Radiology Technologist and Supervisor of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging at High Point Regional, and Program Director/Instructor of Randolph Community College’s Radiology Technology Program. Only the love for her grandchildren surpassed the love and pride she held for her many students.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Lara Goins of High Point; grandchildren, Peyton Johnson, PFC Cameron M. Johnson, Sadie Goins, Williams Goins; brother, Rodney Johnson (Kathy); sister-in-law, Cynthia Johnson, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Mausoleum Chapel at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point with Reverend Riley Puckett officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Condolences may be shared with the family at Carol’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.
