HPTNWS- 5-24-23 HOWARD, CAROL.jpg

HIGH POINT — Carol Louise Johnson Howard, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her residence.

Carol was born in Knoxville, TN on Nov. 21, 1949 to the late Ross Johnson and Lois Rogers Johnson. In addition to her parents, her husband, W.F. “Lin” Howard III and brother, Roger Johnson, preceded her in death.

Trending Videos