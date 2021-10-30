GREENSBORO — Carol Jean Hughes, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph “Jerry” Hughes.
Born in Warren, Ohio, on July 13, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Ann Chorney DelGarbino. She was a graduate of Miami University (OH) where she graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics degree and was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. Mrs. Hughes was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greensboro. She was a Dietician with Stouffer’s Foods and worked at The Only Earth Natural Foods for over 45 years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and gardening.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by two sons, Kevin Hughes (Vone) and Jeff Hughes (Heather); nine grandchildren, Jay Jay, Emma Cate, Lack, Noi, Theng, Jerry, James, Fallon, and Kayla (Tadd); five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kaden, Damon, Thaliyah and Kinsleigh; a sister, Phyllis Hammond; two brothers, Albert DelGarbino (Melinda) and Bruce DelGarbino (Deborah); her “third son”, Tyler Morgan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Bill Hammond.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro. The service will be live-streamed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdX7qOIpalmlg5nuFlvbPQA/featured. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/ or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27410.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their care of Mrs. Hughes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
