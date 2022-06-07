HIGH POINT — Mrs. Carol Shaw Bradshaw, 83, formerly of High Point, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on March 14, 1939 in Brunswick County, NC, a daughter of the late William and Effie Hewitt Shaw. A resident of this area most of her life, she was a graduate of High Point Central High School and retired from the High Point City School System. She was an active and long-term member of the former Lexington Avenue Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, arts and crafts and attending church. Her true love and passion was spending time with her Lord and her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents preceding her in death were her husband, Calvin Bradshaw, her sister, Ruth Long and a brother, Franklin Shaw.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Bradshaw and Michael Bradshaw; two grandchildren, Eva and Evan Bradshaw; her brothers, William J. Shaw of Wilmington, NC and James E. Shaw of Springfield, VA and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. The committal service will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made on Carol’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
