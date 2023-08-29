HIGH POINT — Mrs. Carlye Bodenheimer Kearns, 92, passed away August 27, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at J.C. Green & Sons Chapel in Wallburg, NC. Visitation 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg.
