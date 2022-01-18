LEXINGTON — Mr. Carlos Wright Blakley, 90, of Lexington went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Lexington Healthcare. Carlos was born May 9, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late James “J.W.” Blakley and Ivey Mae Ellis Blakley. Carlos attended Hillside Park Baptist Church and previously was a member of Amity Hills Baptist Church where he served for 30 years in various positions from door-keeper to lay minister. He worked many years in the dairy farm industry and later in life at Thomasville Millwork. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and shared the gospel anytime he could. He will be greatly missed by many. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers, Rev. J.W. Blakley, Billy Blakley, Sammy Blakley, Charles Blakley, Rev. Grady Blakley.
Surviving is his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia Mae King Blakley of the home; one daughter, Debbie Gail Dunn of Surfside Beach; one sister, Mattie James of Reidsville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville with Rev. Terry Boles and Rev. Larry Blakley officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville.
