ARCHDALE — Carlos Andrew Peterson was born April 14, 1943 in Guilford General Hospital in High Point, N.C. to Carl Cornelius and Carrie Page Peterson. He died on Sept. 22, 2022 at High Point Medical Center, High Point, N.C. at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father Carl Cornelius Peterson in 1979. He is survived by his mother Carrie Page Peterson who will be 99 years old on Oct. 5, 2022 and his brother Thomas Allen Peterson.
Carlos was a resident of Archdale, N.C. his entire life and knew the history of Archdale in vivid detail. When he entered Archdale Elementary School in 1949, there was one building, and it went to fourth grade. Later, they added to the school and he finished 8th grade there and went to Trinity High School graduating in 1961. After graduation he worked for Globe Furniture in High Point for a short while before taking a skilled office position in the Transportation Department of Klopman Mills in Asheboro, N.C. His supervisors gave him excellent reviews and valued his work ethic and his ability to get the job done without error. He attended Guilford Tech studying real estate and passed his exam to become a Real Estate Broker. He passed the exam with an excellent score.
