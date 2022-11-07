HIGH POINT — Carlene Cook Rudd Smith, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at her home.
Carlene was born in 1936 to the late Carl and Allie Cook. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Randall Leon Rudd in 1997; two brothers, Bobby G. Cook and Barry Dean Cook, and sister, Linda Cook Welborn.
Carlene worked for the USPS as a rural carrier until she retired in 1998. She loved gardening, traveling, dining with friends, singing, and playing the ukulele and bass. She entered senior pageants and competitions until her stroke in 2016. She genuinely loved people, and it was reflected in all she did.
Carlene is survived by her daughters, Denise Rudd Edmonds (Gene) of Oak Ridge, Dianne Rudd Johnston (Joe) of Candler, Donna Rudd Nelson (Rob) of Graham, Sarah Dawne Rudd Slagle of Winston-Salem; sister, Nancy Cook Mabe (Larry); 7 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Cumby Funeral Services, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow in the cemetery of Abbott’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Carlene would want you to give of yourself and your resources to those God brings into your life. Be generous as she was generous. Condolences may be shared with the family on Carlene’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
