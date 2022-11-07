HPTNWS- 11-8-22 SMITH, CARLENE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Carlene Cook Rudd Smith, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at her home.

Carlene was born in 1936 to the late Carl and Allie Cook. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Randall Leon Rudd in 1997; two brothers, Bobby G. Cook and Barry Dean Cook, and sister, Linda Cook Welborn.

Trending Videos