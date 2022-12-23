HIGH POINT — Martha Carlene Petty Corn, 79, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
She was born June 12, 1943, in Albemarle, North Carolina, and was the daughter of the late Herman Carl and Ethel Sawyer Petty. She was a graduate of Trinity High School Class of 1960. She married the love of her life, Robert Lewis Corn, on Nov. 5, 1960, who preceded her in death in 2009. She was the most loving and giving mother who cherished her husband and family. Carlene’s hobbies included mostly yard maintenance, always outside working in her yard and her neighbors’ yards mowing and planting flowers. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and she always had outside decorations that lit up the neighborhood. She worked several years with her daughter at Moon’s Grill and with her son at KC’s Express Laundry. She was an avid animal lover and was the owner of many, the last being her beloved beagle, Buddy. Carlene was a very loving person and her greatest gift was giving to others. Her laugh was contagious. She was so loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
