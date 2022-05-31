HIGH POINT — Mr. Carl William Fischer, 85, resident of High Point, died May 31, 2022 at his home.
He was born June 19, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, a son to William “Bill” and Mary Smith Fischer. After serving in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. New Jersey, he returned to his career in steel manufacturing, where he stayed many years. He later worked with Gasboy in Pennsylvania five years. In 2002, he moved to the High Point area and became a member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, the former Darlene Myers of the residence; two sons, Carl W. Fischer Jr. of Butner and Scott M. Fischer (Anna) of High Point; two sisters, Elizabeth Orner of Ohio and Elsie Peatman of New Jersey; and two grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Fischer and Christopher Scott Fischer both of High Point.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
