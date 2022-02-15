March 4, 1967 —
Feb. 10, 2022
ARCHDALE —Carl R. Wilson, age 54, a resident of 5439 Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was born March 4, 1967 in Thomasville to the late Carl Wilson and Jonnye Koon Wilson. He was of Baptist faith and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He had spent his life in the Thomasville area and worked as an Auto Mechanic. He enjoyed time on the lake, fishing, working on cars, and family.
Surviving is his wife Sallie of the home, two daughters, Jessica Wilson Herring and fiancé DJ Heis, Lindsey Wilson and fiancé Tyler Powers, and their mother Lori Frazier, all of Thomasville. He is survived by one grandson, Wyatt Herring and grandson Corey Jonathan Heis due in Feb., one sister Kaye (Kevin) Essick, and niece Emily Essick.
A gathering of friends will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.