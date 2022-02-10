HIGH POINT – Carl Kay Rogers, age 77, of High Point, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Carl was born Oct. 9, 1944 in Summers Co., WV to the late Gillis and Cleva Stevens Rogers.
After a 33 year career in R&D, Carl retired from Hendrix Batting. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed being outside with his many animal companions. He was a known tinkerer and collected knives and various tools. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks. Carl was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra R. Rogers; brothers, Elmer, Herman, Aaron, Greyson and Vernon; sisters, Nila, Leah and Joyce.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Solomon Russell (Dale) and Tammy Solomon Davis (Randy); 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; as well as his extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to Triad Golden Retriever Rescue, 6828 Deer Haven Road, Belews Creek, NC 27009.
A graveside service for Carl will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Preacher Dale Russell officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Rogers family.
