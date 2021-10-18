Carl “Bill” Chauncey

TRINITY – Carl William “Bill” Chauncey, 71, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Hospice Home of Randolph County.
He was born Feb. 3, 1950, in Albany, Georgia, and was the son of the late George W. and Lyla McMillan Chauncey. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Bill was a diesel mechanic for more than 40 years and retired from Penske Trucking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death on June 24, 2021, by his wife, Jane Borland Chauncey, and a sister, Barbara Ann Pike.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Amanda Chauncey Haslett (Frederick), of Trinity, and Danielle Bartlett, of Virginia; grandson, Andrew William Chauncey; and sister, Emery Lee Tillman (Jimmy), of Valdosta, Georgia.
A funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors being accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Bill’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Chauncey family.
