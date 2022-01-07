BUTNER — James Calvin Vaughn, 59, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner where he had resided for 49 years.
He was born July 21, 1962, in Forsyth County and was the son of the late James Early and Versie George Vaughn.
Calvin is survived by three sisters, Doris Link (Ricky) of Thomasville, Debra White of Archdale, and Denise Reiger (Dennis) of Linwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Calvin’s life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Landmark Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Hedrick officiating.
The family will speak with friends following the service at the cemetery. There will be no formal visitation but Calvin will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale for anyone wishing to stop by to pay their respects.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Calvin’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Murdoch Developmental Center, c/o Volunteer Services at Alpine, 1600 East C Street, Butner, NC 27509.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Vaughn family.
