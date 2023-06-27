THOMASVILLE — Mr. Calvin Burgess McClamrock, 86, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. He was born on
Nov. 18, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Mary Latham McClamrock and Rev. Ralph G. McClamrock. Calvin was a member of Bethel Global Methodist Church in Thomasville where he served on various committees through the years. After 25 years, he retired from Hatteras Yacht in High Point and he would continue to be a carpenter in the area for years to follow. One of his greatest enjoyments was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going to ball games and cheering on the East Davidson Eagles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Tobin McClamrock; two sons, Charles “Chuck” McClamrock and Terry Dale McClamrock; and two siblings, Eva McClamroch and John McClamrock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.