THOMASVILLE — Mr. C L Hill, 94, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Hospice Home at High Point. He was born on August 29, 1927 in Thomasville to the late Lunar Davis Hill and Carl Hill. C L was a caring and loving person. He enjoyed helping other people and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Culbreth; and three brothers, Olin Hill, Carl Hill Jr., and Worth Hill.
Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Ruth Buchanan Hill of the home; one sister, Arlene Turner; two nephews he loved very much, Douglas Hill and Jim Hill; one niece, Pat Kilbride; several other nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Hollis Hulin and Jerry Benfield.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Bynum Orr officiating. Entombment will follow at the Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery mausoleum. Anyone is welcome to come pay their respects to C L on Tuesday from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.