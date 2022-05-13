HIGH POINT – Buddy Taylor, 86, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born May 29, 1935, in Yadkin County and was the son of the late Willie Fred and Daisy Lee Hobson Taylor. He was a retired textile chemist from Adams-Millis and was a faithful member of Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed watching sports and loved to dance. Buddy enjoyed the outdoors, especially mowing and working in his vegetable garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Barefoot and Lillian Harris.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois Carter Taylor, whom he married on Feb. 12, 1954; daughter, Kathy Burris of High Point; son, Keith Taylor (Chris) of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Lauren Hege (Nathan) and Emily McCrary (Troy); three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Blaine Hege and Ella McCrary; sister, Rachel Miller of Courtney.
Funeral service celebrating Buddy’s life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Crawford Crenshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Buddy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; or to Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church, 5814 Surrett Drive, High Point, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Taylor family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.