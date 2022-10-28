HIGH POINT — Funeral services for Bud and Betty Witcher will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.

