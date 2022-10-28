HIGH POINT — Funeral services for Bud and Betty Witcher will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Kentucky ALPB team sold
- Children’s museum to host grown-up night
- Design students to get look behind furniture and design
- Jamestown student’s idea wins backing
- Local man rejects plea deal in Capitol riot
- Blaney crew chief returns in time for critical playoff race
- Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
- Early voting off to brisk pace
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
- Book about Market, downtown gets mixed response
- Police say homeless camps on rise
- Thomas Built to get millions for electric buses
- Wheatmore rolls in tiebreaker match
- Early voting off to brisk pace
- Longtime Archdale barbecue restaurant closes
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Key games highlight final week of prep football
- Grant will help expand child wellness center
- Villains sweep Murphy, return to regional semis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.