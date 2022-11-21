HPTNWS- 11-22-22 BILES, BRUTUS.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Brutus “Terry” Biles, 66, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 1, 1956, in Norwood, NC, a son of Walter Dockery and the late Hattie Jane Biles. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Watkins.

Terry attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of High Point Central High School, Class of 1972. He was employed with AKZO Nobel for 36 years. His hobbies were reading the newspaper, cooking on the grill and his smoker. Terry was a hard dedicated worker and provider who would give you the shirt off of his back. His love for his family and grandchildren was his prize possession.

