HIGH POINT — Mr. Brutus “Terry” Biles, 66, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 1, 1956, in Norwood, NC, a son of Walter Dockery and the late Hattie Jane Biles. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Watkins.
Terry attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of High Point Central High School, Class of 1972. He was employed with AKZO Nobel for 36 years. His hobbies were reading the newspaper, cooking on the grill and his smoker. Terry was a hard dedicated worker and provider who would give you the shirt off of his back. His love for his family and grandchildren was his prize possession.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elizabeth “Bell” Biles; his children, Misty, Anita, Amy, and Terry; his grandchildren, Iesha, David, Taylor, J.T., Journee, and Jalan, one great-granddaughter, E’Miree; his father, Walter Dockery; seven sisters, Diane Biles, Christine Williams, Sonya Dockery, Bonnie Zimmerman, Faith Dockery Dines (Wayne), Tina Boatwright (Aaron), and Shirley Dowdy; eight brothers, Bernard Biles (Sylvia), Greg Biles (Shirley), Reginald Biles, Dennis Biles (Robin), Tim Greene (Tricia), Roger Dockery (June), Toby Watkins (Wendy), and Reginald McClenan (Desiree); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
