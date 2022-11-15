HIGH POINT — Bruce Wayne Willard, 59, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1962 High Point, the son of the late Romie and Mary Hatcher Willard. A resident of this area all his life, he worked for the City of Jamestown for 21 years and was a member of Providence Wesleyan Church. Bruce loved his church and mowing the church yard. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing in the Oakdale River, mowing his yard and driving classic cars. His true love and passion was spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was his wife, Christina Lynn Willard
