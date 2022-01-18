JAMESTOWN — Bruce Randall Hines Sr., 88, entered eternal rest with his Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1933 in High Point, a son of the late Roby and Frances Osborne Hines. A resident of Jamestown all his life, he proudly served his country overseas in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After serving his country he went to work as a fixer for Lorillard Tobacco Company where he eventually retired from, after over 35 years of service. He was a lifelong attendant of Bales Chapel Wesleyan Church as his health permitted. Bruce enjoyed the outdoors; especially fishing at the coast on Topsail Island and the Surf City Pier, working in his vegetable garden, or driving his Farmall, or International Cub Tractor. However, his true love and passion was spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and great grandchildren. No one could light up his smile or spirits faster than any of his great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his wife of 68 years, Helen York Hines, a brother Barry Hines and his wife, Ellen; a nephew, Ricky Hines and many of his beloved dogs, Travel, Alex, Jenny, and Kiki.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his children, Cindy Reid and husband, Thomas; Randy Hines and wife, Shirley, and Duane Hines; his brother, Darrell Hines and wife, Colleen; his sister, Bonnie Hamilton and husband, Pete; his grandchildren, Ashley Reid, Alison Reid-Jones, and husband, Jason; Dustin Reid and wife, Carrie; Natalie Smith and husband, Shaun; Amber Todd and her husband, J.T., Stacy Hines, Erich Hines, and Edward Tinsbloom. Also surviving are his great grandchildren who were the light of his life, Aiden, Marley, Lane, Taylor, Colt, Paige, Avery, and Everett. He is also survived by many other nieces and nephews whom all held very special places in his heart and life.
The family would like to extend its sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of those that have cared for Bruce over the course of his illness. Thank you especially, Donna Bowles and Aaliyah Ratcliffe, for caring and loving for him each day, as you made it possible for us to keep him comfortable and at home, which was a blessing.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Carl Pulliam officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the US Navy and the Randolph County Honor Guard.
Memorials in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made on Bruce’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale
