THOMASVILLE — Bruce Loren Guy met Jesus face to face on March 12, 2023 at 3:18 p.m.
Bruce was born to Doris Jones Guy and Harold Floyd Guy on June 9, 1950, in Howell, Michigan.
Bruce learned the secret to life through the joy of loving God and loving others. You would know he loved you because he’d spend a whole hour just getting to know you. When he’d stop to tell you something made him think of you, you knew that he knew you.
On April 1, 1972, Bruce married the love of his life, Annette Berrier Guy and he loved his wife with honor and respect and care that exemplified Jesus’ love.
Bruce was loyal as the day is long, willing to do anything for his family and is survived by his wife Annette. His sons Jonathan and wife Angie, Jeremy and wife Jennifer, and Brandon and wife Kathryn. His brother Keith and wife Janet and son Tyler. His beloved brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Carla and their children Brinley and Tyler, who he loved dearly. He was best known to his favorite people, his 7 grandchildren Reagan, Colsen, Sela, Joshua, Caleb, Hannah, and Greyson, as Popsi. His cousins, family members, and many special friends he made throughout his life came to know Bruce as Popsi as well.
He loved God with humility and purpose. He raised his sons to know God and served as an example of what our heavenly father’s love is like. Bruce faithfully served as a Deacon of Rich Fork Baptist Church among his many ministries to the youth and outreaches to the community.
Bruce was always the person who showed up, who helped, who hugged. He loved well because he knew who Love is, and now we take confidence that Bruce lives in Love. He knows Love’s face.
On Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m. Pastor Michael Bowers will lead a celebration of Bruce’s life at Rich Fork Baptist Church in Thomasville. A burial will follow the service at the church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2:45 p.m. The family requests memorials to be made to Rich Fork Baptist Church for the Special Needs Ministry (https://www.richfork.com/specialneeds) in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
