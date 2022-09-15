HIGH POINT — Bruce Lee Idol died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Pennybyrn, and was attended by his daughter to the end.
Bruce was born in High Point, North Carolina, on Nov. 28, 1939, the youngest child of Rachel Anderson Idol and Clyde Gustavus Idol. He attended Colfax School, where he helped the baseball team reach the Class A state championship in 1955, and where he also met his future wife, Anita Jean Wier. After graduation, Bruce attended Oak Ridge Military Institute on a baseball scholarship, and later attended High Point College. Bruce worked as general manager in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, and later held a variety of full and part-time jobs.
Bruce was an avid follower of amateur and professional sports throughout his life, loved visiting with friends and family, his wife’s cooking, singing, and spending time on diverse agricultural, construction and mechanical projects. In addition to these endeavors, he volunteered his time with North Carolina Friends Disaster Service and other aid organizations. Above all he valued his family and treasured his many friends in the Deep River and Sandy Ridge communities. He could always be relied upon for his ardent support and comfort, and he will be remembered for his thoughtful and sincere appreciation for the lives of others and the beauty of life and nature.
Bruce is preceded in death by beloved siblings: brothers Clyde Jr., Daniel, and William, and sisters Irene and Lois. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, sister Virginia Idol Nuckles, two children, Bruce S. and Kanda Idol, daughter-in-law Shellie Ellis, two granddaughters, Stella and Sylvie Idol, and many nieces and nephews.
Family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to the in-home caregivers that helped with Bruce’s care over the past year. You forever hold space in our hearts.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Deep River Friends Meeting, 5300 W. Wendover Ave., High Point conducted by Rev. Scott Wagoner. The family will receive friends at the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org), Deep River Friends Meeting, or any other non-profit of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of High Point is assisting the family with arrangements.
