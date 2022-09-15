HIGH POINT — Bruce Lee Idol died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Pennybyrn, and was attended by his daughter to the end.

Bruce was born in High Point, North Carolina, on Nov. 28, 1939, the youngest child of Rachel Anderson Idol and Clyde Gustavus Idol. He attended Colfax School, where he helped the baseball team reach the Class A state championship in 1955, and where he also met his future wife, Anita Jean Wier. After graduation, Bruce attended Oak Ridge Military Institute on a baseball scholarship, and later attended High Point College. Bruce worked as general manager in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, and later held a variety of full and part-time jobs.

