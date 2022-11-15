MARIETTA — Mr. Bruce Alphonso Burton, 64, formally of Thomasville NC passed on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Marietta Funeral Home Chapel, 915 Piedmont Road Marietta GA. 30066
