HIGH POINT — Mr. Brooklyn Haynes Swaim, age 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 while at Hospice Home of High Point. He was born in Davidson County on Nov. 16, 1935. He was a son of the late John Everette Swaim and Alice Faye Haynes Swaim. Mr. Swaim was a faithful member of Canaan United Methodist Church. He worked in industrial sales, a landscaping business and he worked part-time for Steven L. Davis, DDS, PA. He also was a retired volunteer fireman from Wallburg Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pollye Griffith.
Surviving is his wife, Gail Bennett Swaim of High Point; son, Mark Swaim (Linda) of Wallburg; daughter, Rhonda Glenn (Doug) of Thomasville; brother, Milford Swaim (Brenda) of Winston-Salem.
Grandchildren; Eric Swaim (Anna), Jamie Moreno (Lucas), Laura Alberti (Bryan), Jay Glenn (Chrissie); Step-grandchild, Jeremy Cecil (Renee); and nine great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Canaan United Methodist Church, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jay Bowers officiating. The family request that Covid protocols be followed and that face mask be worn. Memorial gifts may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 Online condolences may be sent to the Swaim family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
