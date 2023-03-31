JAMESTOWN — Brian Ross Vick, 58, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home.
Born Dec. 16, 1964, Guilford County, he was a son of Delbert Vick and Linda Hopkins Vick both of Jamestown. Brian was a 1983 graduate of Southern Guilford High School and worked for Lowes in the garden center and retired due to his declining health.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Phillip Vick of Archdale, Kevin Vick (Gwen) of Archdale; and sister, Donna Howard (Farris) of Archdale; nieces and nephews, Megan Varner (Adam), Meredith Poteat (Brittney), Austin Howard, Jordan Vick (Ashlyn), Hailey Vick, Jillian Vick, Holden Vick, Madison Vick (Cody), and Connor Vick; great-nieces and nephews, Davis Varner, Reese Varner, Berkley Poteat, Emerson Poteat, Bodhi Poteat, Raylan Vick, and Aspen Nettles.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Guilford Memorial Park with Rev. Troy Wilhelm officiating.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
