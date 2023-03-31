HPTNWS-04-01-23 VICK.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Brian Ross Vick, 58, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home.

Born Dec. 16, 1964, Guilford County, he was a son of Delbert Vick and Linda Hopkins Vick both of Jamestown. Brian was a 1983 graduate of Southern Guilford High School and worked for Lowes in the garden center and retired due to his declining health.

