HIGH POINT – Mr. Brian Maurice Smith, 47 of High Point died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at WFMBC-High Point Health System. A resident of High Point, Brian graduated from High Point Central High School. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Living Water Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.