HIGH POINT — Mr. Christopher Brian Kemp, 58, resident of High Point, died April 21, 2023 at his home.
Brian was born Feb.13, 1965 in Greensboro, NC, a son to the late Bobby David and Ada Elizabeth Cates Kemp. A resident of this area all his life, he graduated from Grimsley High School and later attended High Point College. Following graduation, he obtained his master’s degree from Glassboro College (now Rowan University) and later became a manufacturer’s representative of sporting goods and promotional products. Brian was an avid golfer and overall great athlete. He played baseball from his youth through college, and then coached baseball at High Point College with Jim Speight. Brian was a member of First Presbyterian Church and of High Point Country Club.
In 1995, he married the former Lee Ann Holbrook, who survives of the residence. Also surviving is his son, William McRaven (Will) Kemp of High Point; brother, David Bradley (Brad) Kemp of Greensboro; brother-in-law, Ernest Jackson (Jack) Holbrook III of Charlotte; nephews, Chris Kemp (Hannah) and Roman Kemp; and niece, Ruby Kemp. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Ann Holbrook.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, at First Presbyterian Church in High Point with Associate Minister, Rev. Erin Bowers, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center at the church. A private interment will be held at the church columbarium.
Memorials may be directed to Feeding Lisa’s Kids at 1225 Chestnut Dr, High Point NC 27262 or to First Presbyterian Church at 918 N. Main St. High Point, NC 27262 or to SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County at 132 Joseph Martin Hwy. Martinsville, VA 24112.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
