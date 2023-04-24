HIGH POINT — Mr. Christopher Brian Kemp, 58, resident of High Point, died April 21, 2023 at his home.

​ Brian was born Feb.13, 1965 in Greensboro, NC, a son to the late Bobby David and Ada Elizabeth Cates Kemp. A resident of this area all his life, he graduated from Grimsley High School and later attended High Point College. Following graduation, he obtained his master’s degree from Glassboro College (now Rowan University) and later became a manufacturer’s representative of sporting goods and promotional products. Brian was an avid golfer and overall great athlete. He played baseball from his youth through college, and then coached baseball at High Point College with Jim Speight. Brian was a member of First Presbyterian Church and of High Point Country Club.

