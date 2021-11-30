HIGH POINT – Brian Keith Murrow, 55, of High Point, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Born August 15, 1966, in Guilford County, he was the son of the late Bill Murrow and the late Barbara Garrison. Keith was a US Marine Corp veteran and a self-employed entrepreneur.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Molly Lackey Murrow of the home; daughters, Tatum Murrow and Lily Murrow both of High Point; sisters, Angela Anderson and husband Pat of High Point, Jennifer Murrow and husband Hugh Thompkins of Seattle, Washington, and Liz Helders and husband Gaz of Houston, Texas.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with military honors.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
