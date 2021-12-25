HIGH POINT – On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, Brian Hughes passed away at the age of 51, due to complications from COVID. He had experienced health challenges his entire life, requiring nine different surgeries mainly due to a heart defect at birth.
Brian lived in High Point, North Carolina, and was a Service Advisor at Vann York Honda, where he had worked for over 30 years since high school. He received his business degree at UNCG.
Brian was a free spirit, had a great sense of humor and had accumulated many friends over the years. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and laugh. He loved cars, taking care of other people, pets and simply having fun with his many friends. Due to his health issues, beginning with his first open heart surgery at age 7, Brian always tried to live his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Brian is survived by his mother, Carolyn Ray; stepfather, David Ray; brother, Michael Hughes; and father, Larry Hughes.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
