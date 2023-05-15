KERNERSVILLE — James Aubrey Williams Jr., who is affectionately known as Brey by his friends and family, passed away on May 11, 2023 at his home in Kernersville, NC.
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. At the age of 51, he left us way too soon. Brey was a native of High Point, NC born on August 11, 1971. He is the son of James Aubrey Williams Sr. and Victoria Stephens Williams, both of High Point, NC.
As a young boy, he made many happy memories fishing in the ponds of Mississippi with his grandfather, the late Cecil Theodore Williams of Laurel. Often found playing sports, he won over many childhood friendships on the soccer field and tennis courts, even surprising his family by making the basketball team as a high school freshman who had never played competitively before, yet following in the steps of his father who played the game at Ole Miss and Millsaps College.
He graduated from High Point Central High School and Appalachian State University, where he attended on a tennis scholarship and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. From ASU, he received his degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In college, he was an avid skier and golfer.
In his career, he was a respected businessman in the hosiery industry where he began making a name for himself as Senior Vice President of Sales for Gold Toe Brands. He was a superstar at building and maintaining relationships, and he remained in the sock business for 25 years.
Throughout his life, he grew passionate about art and often tried his own hand at painting. His creativity extended into working in the yard at his home and listening to all types of music. An avid music fan, you would often hear Brey playing his favorite songs or singing a tune with a huge smile on his face. His smile was contagious, and it was hard not to return that smile. We know that he is listening to music with his Heavenly Father right now.
His biggest passion in this life was being a father himself. He adored his three children, James Aubrey Williams III (13), and twins Payten McKee Williams (11) and Emma Graysen Williams (11). He found so much joy in their many family bike rides together. Also left to cherish his memory are the mother of his children, Ashley West Williams of Greensboro, NC; sisters, Adrienne Williams Stevens and Stephanie Williams Edwards (John), both of High Point, NC; two nephews, Hunter James Kidd and John Harvey Edwards IV; and three nieces, Olivia Alexis Stevens, Leah Anderson Kidd and Anna Claire Edwards.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point with Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Asbury room at the church. A private committal will be held at the church columbarium. A livestream of Brey's service may be viewed through the church website at www.wesleymemorial.org. For those attending, please wear happy spring colors to honor Brey's personality!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the following organizations that support Brey’s interests in the arts and sports: The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) or the YMCA. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
