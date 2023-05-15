WILLIAMS,BREYCOLOR5-16-23.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — James Aubrey Williams Jr., who is affectionately known as Brey by his friends and family, passed away on May 11, 2023 at his home in Kernersville, NC.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. At the age of 51, he left us way too soon. Brey was a native of High Point, NC born on August 11, 1971. He is the son of James Aubrey Williams Sr. and Victoria Stephens Williams, both of High Point, NC.

Trending Videos