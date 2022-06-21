LEXINGTON — Brenda Warner Johnson, 79, died June 19, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Horn earns Field Athlete of the Year award
- Toyota announces executive team for plant
- Sheriff charges woman in fatal overdose
- On the Scene
- Rabid fox found in Jamestown
- Randolph receives opioid-related requests
- Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east
- New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer
Most Popular
Articles
- YMCA catches Foster by surprise
- Man stabbed north of downtown
- Zoning sought for industrial park
- Juneteenth switches garbage pickup schedule
- Patricia M. Farlow
- Voter turnout was better, but still bad
- Bentley High Point dealership sold
- Gettys Scott Broome
- Lawsuit against High Point officer to proceed
- Leslie Leonard Hewitt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.