HIGH POINT — Brenda Faye Yates Smith, 77, of High Point, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Adams Farm Nursing & Rehab.
Born January 13, 1944, in Guilford County, she was a daughter to the late Howard F. Yates and the late Dorothy Tolley Yates. Brenda retired from Studio 323 Photography coordinating sets for furniture layouts.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Silvester Vance Smith; sisters, Ann Yates White of High Point and Deanie Yates Michael (Bud) of Denver, NC.; and nieces and nephews.
The family extends utmost gratitude to the entire staff of Adams Farm facility.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery with Chan Shaver officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be sent to Brenda’s favorite charity, The Salvation Army.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
