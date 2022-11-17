TRINITY— Brenda Ruth Thompson, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
She was born on June 26, 1944 in High Point, a daughter of the late Lee Will and Viva Tayler Flowers. A resident of this area all her life, she retired from the furniture Industry. Brenda loved the outdoors; especially camping and sports, but her true love and passion was spending time with her family and her little dog, Maggie. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her brothers, W.L. Flowers and James Flowers and two sisters, Virginia Robertson and Christine Atkins.
