TRINITY — Brenda “Joyce” Burton Pierce, 81, of Trinity, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Born March 2, 1942, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Winford Aurthur Burton Sr and the late Mary Gladys Rice. Joyce served as the choir director at Mt. Gilead’s United Methodist Church for many years, while also serving as the charge representative for the United Methodist Conference.