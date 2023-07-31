TRINITY — Brenda “Joyce” Burton Pierce, 81, of Trinity, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Born March 2, 1942, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Winford Aurthur Burton Sr and the late Mary Gladys Rice. Joyce served as the choir director at Mt. Gilead’s United Methodist Church for many years, while also serving as the charge representative for the United Methodist Conference.
Joyce is survived by her stepchildren, Preston Pierce (Donna) and Carla P. Porter (Stephen); step grandchildren, Hannah and Alex Porter, Emily P. Farmer (Michael), Lauren and Jacob Pierce; niece, Tracy Millis (Richard) of Leland; grand nephews and nieces, Jaxon Hudson, Jaeden Hudson, Meridyth Millis; goddaughters, Darlene Weeks and Denise Kelly; other family Gayle and Tim Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Stamey Pierce; brother, Winford “Corkey” A. Burton Jr., niece Christy B. Hudson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Mount Gilead Church in Sophia, NC with Pastor Norman Weeks officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will visit with friends 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to Mount Gilead Church, 4736 Mount Gilead Church Road, Sophia, NC 27350.
Wright Funeral Services- High Point is in charge of Arrangements.
