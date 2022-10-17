GREENSBORO — Brenda Henry Gordon, 77, of Greensboro, North Carolina was called home and will spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Absent from the body, present with the Lord!
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 19, 2022, at 2 at Cumby Family Funeral in High Point, NC. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mark Klass. The family will greet and share memories with friends immediately following the service.
Brenda was born Dec. 17, 1944 in High Point, North Carolina to Edwards “Ed” M. Henry (deceased) and Virginia Beck Henry of High Point. Brenda was last married to the late Marvin “Bud” Gordon Jr. She was also predeceased by her Beloved son, Brian Keith Grimmett, maternal grandmother and best friend, Ruth Morgan Cooper, paternal grandmother Corinna Henry, sister, Linda Henry Martin, infant granddaughter, Molly Grimmett, and special uncles Marion Henry and Haywood Henry.
Brenda retired from Craven, Shelton & Gann, PA after 12 years of service. She was a published Southern Gospel song writer. Brenda had many interests and hobbies, but none more treasured than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout the years, they enjoyed fishing, making crafts, searching for treasures at yard sales and thrift stores, cooking, gardening and collecting rocks and feathers. Brenda loved every moment they spent together and cherished these special memories. She especially enjoyed the land, barn and river at her grandmother’s home in Ela, NC and shared this love with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Brenda’s memory include daughter, Audra Gordon Springer of Lawrenceville, GA, son Richard Craig Grimmett and his wife Angie of Archdale, NC as well as grandchildren, Christopher Tyler Grimmett and wife Kate of Winston-Salem, NC, Lindsay Paige Grimmett of Charlotte, NC and Hannah Nicole Grimmett of Archdale, NC, Harrison Gregory Springer and wife Linda of Camp Lejune, NC and Emily Morgan Springer Reed, husband Christopher, their daughters Addyson “Addy” Grace Reed and Thea Elizabeth Catherine and son, Bellamy Gray Reed of Townsend, GA. Other survivors include sister, Cathy Henry Johnson of Durham, NC as well as two nieces, Aunt Mittie Henry White, and many cousins. Her life was made richer by special long-time friends, Gail Smart, Judy Baca, Linda Hill, Laura Staunton, Melody Hall, Sue Van Pelt, Debra Willard, Mona Link and Paul Steele.
At her request, Brenda will be cremated and her ashes, along with Bud’s, will be scattered in the Oconaluftee and Tuckasegee Rivers where they flow together at the home place of her grandmother in Ela, NC.
While Brenda loved flowers, she has requested no flowers. Instead, memorial gifts may be sent to In Touch Ministries, P O Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357 or English Road Baptist Church, 1111 English Road, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
