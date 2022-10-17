HPTNWS- 10-18-22 GORDON, BRENDA.jpg

GREENSBORO — Brenda Henry Gordon, 77, of Greensboro, North Carolina was called home and will spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Absent from the body, present with the Lord!

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 19, 2022, at 2 at Cumby Family Funeral in High Point, NC. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mark Klass. The family will greet and share memories with friends immediately following the service.

