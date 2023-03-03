High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.