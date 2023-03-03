HIGH POINT — Brenda Lee Henderson Campbell, 74, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
No services are planned at this time.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 6:41 pm
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
