HIGH POINT — Brenda Cromer Sova, 72, surrounded by family and friends, slipped away gracefully to her heavenly home on Jan. 6, 2023. She fought valiantly against early onset Alzheimer’s, finally winning the battle against this terrible disease.

A High Point native and resident for most of her life, Brenda was a 1969 graduate of Ragsdale High School. She furthered her education at Randolph Community College, where she earned her associate degree in Interior Design. In addition to being a freelance showroom designer, she was also employed by Viewpoint Studios, Baker Furniture, Alderman’s Studio and Rooms To Go.

