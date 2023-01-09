HIGH POINT — Brenda Cromer Sova, 72, surrounded by family and friends, slipped away gracefully to her heavenly home on Jan. 6, 2023. She fought valiantly against early onset Alzheimer’s, finally winning the battle against this terrible disease.
A High Point native and resident for most of her life, Brenda was a 1969 graduate of Ragsdale High School. She furthered her education at Randolph Community College, where she earned her associate degree in Interior Design. In addition to being a freelance showroom designer, she was also employed by Viewpoint Studios, Baker Furniture, Alderman’s Studio and Rooms To Go.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Bob Dalton; her son, Chris Burns (Carrie); stepdaughter Lizzie Helders (Gary) and her brother, Charlie Cromer (Terri); five grandchildren, Drew Burns, Shannon Burns Welch (Spencer), and Emmzie, Foster and Allister Helders; a great-grandchild that is due to be born Jan. 11 to Shannon and Spencer Welch; two nephews, Shawn Worrell (Sherri) and Chase Cromer; and a niece, Adriane Witcher (Doug); as well as several special great nieces and nephews, and her loyal Golden Retriever, Macie Grace. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ray and Lucille Cromer; and an infant brother and sister, Billy and Joann.
Brenda and Bob enjoyed delivering meals to the needy at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As her final gift to the community which will allow her to make an impact beyond her life, she has donated her body to the High Point University Willed Body Program for research and anatomical study.
No formal service is scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family and condolences may be expressed online through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.