TRINITY — Brenda Sue Thomas Caudle, 81, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at GrayBrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late Otis Eugene “Toby” and Louise Dowdy Thomas. She worked many years as a hairdresser at JCPenney’s Salon and as an assistant therapist at High Point Memorial Hospital. Brenda enjoyed crocheting, trips to the beach and gatherings with friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Caudle Sr.; step-daughter, Bonita Little; brother, Gary Wayne Thomas; and niece, Cynthia Lewis.
Brenda is survived by step-daughter, Ann C. May (Gary) of Trinity; two step-sons, Charles Caudle Jr. (Joyce) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Gary Caudle of Jamestown; seven step-grandchildren, Matthew James May, Patricia Cockerham (Dusty), Christy Wallace (John), Amanda Little, Derek Caudle (Emily), Justin Caudle (Crystal), and Brandy Smith (Harland); 14 step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rita Thomas of Trinity; niece, Debra Walton (James); and four great-nephews and two great-nieces.
Funeral service celebrating Brenda’s life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Roger Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Brenda’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Caudle family.
