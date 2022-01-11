HIGH POINT — Brenda Atkins Poetzinger, 69, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her home. Born Feb. 8, 1952, in Reidsville, she is a daughter of the late Haywood Adkins and Lucy Mae Lewis Adkins. She loved her family and enjoyed thrift store shopping, stained glass and playing cards.
Mrs. Poetzinger is survived by her husband, John “Jack” Poetzinger, of the home; two sons, Rodger Dale Page, Jr. and wife Jackie, of Winston-Salem, and Daryl Lynn Page and wife Alana, of Poquoson, Va.; and step children, Robert “Bob” Poetzinger, of Florida, James “Jim” Poetzinger, of Connecticut, and Susie Poetzinger Smith and husband John, of North Carolina. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica Page Smith and fiancé Mason Callahan, and Meadow Raelynn Page; step-grandchildren, Jonathan Kepley, Dakota Parrish, Hayden Parrish, Connor Poetzinger and Grace Poetzinger; and step-great-granddaughter, Sienna Parrish.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Lexington.
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
