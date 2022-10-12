TRINITY – Braxton Purser Elliott, 94, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born May 3, 1928, in High Point, and was the son of the late Mansel H. and Annie Purser Elliott and resided in Trinity all his adult life. He graduated from Trinity High School and attended High Point College, working in construction before starting Braxton Elliott Grading Contractor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth E. Lilly and Doris E. Locklear.
On May 3, 1947, Braxton married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy “Dot” Parrish Elliott. He is also survived by daughter, Judith “Judy” E. Bouldin and husband, Phillip, of Trinity; two grandsons, Stephen Baker, of Trinity, and Peter Baker and wife, Sara, of Eden; two great-granddaughters, Caroline and Kaitlyn Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating Braxton’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church (7140 NC Highway 62, Trinity) with Pastor Tim Webster, Dr. Boyd Stokes and Pastor LaTonye Torain officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Trinity, N.C. 27370.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Elliott family.
