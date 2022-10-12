TRINITY – Braxton Purser Elliott, 94, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.

He was born May 3, 1928, in High Point, and was the son of the late Mansel H. and Annie Purser Elliott and resided in Trinity all his adult life. He graduated from Trinity High School and attended High Point College, working in construction before starting Braxton Elliott Grading Contractor.

