THOMASVILLE – Mr. Bradley Aaron Garrett, 34, of Thomasville, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 13, 2021. The son of Jeffrey Gerald Garrett and Lora Hughes Woodmansee, Bradley was born in High Point, NC on April 23, 1987 and was an equipment operator with Hunt’s Paving. In his spare time he loved fishing, kayaking, and spending time with his children. Mr. Garrett is preceded in death by a brother Jeffrey Shawn Garrett. Left to cherish his memories are his father Jeffrey Gerald Garrett (Penny) of Thomasville, mother Lora Hughes Woodmansee of Thomasville, three children Mason Wayne Garrett, Korbin Ryan Garrett, and Madison James Harrison, all of Thomasville, and sister Amber Foster (Stacy) of Thomasville. A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Garrett is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 19, 2021 at Wayside Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church in Thomasville. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until the time of the service.
Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
