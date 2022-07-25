HPTNWS- 7-26-22 BROWN, BONNIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Bonnie Evelyn Storay Brown, 94 of High Point passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Born August 11, 1927 in Laurens County, SC, she is a daughter of the late Joe E. Storay and Essie Mae Renner Storay. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. In addition to her parents Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, L.M Brown.

She was also preceded in death by a son, two sisters, three brothers and two sons-in-law, Roger Bryson and Woodie Spell.

