HIGH POINT — Bonnie Evelyn Storay Brown, 94 of High Point passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Born August 11, 1927 in Laurens County, SC, she is a daughter of the late Joe E. Storay and Essie Mae Renner Storay. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. In addition to her parents Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, L.M Brown.
She was also preceded in death by a son, two sisters, three brothers and two sons-in-law, Roger Bryson and Woodie Spell.
Mrs. Brown is survived by five daughters, Sarah Bryson, Beverly Emmert and husband Randy, Debra Moody and husband Winston, Susan Spell and Carolyn Brown. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa Bryson, Jeremy Smith and wife Susie, Ronstadt Manuel and wife Ashley, Misty Spell, Brittany Hughes; great-grandchildren, Haleigh Hodges and husband Tyler, Ashton Spell, and Addi, Harrison and Abigail Manuel; great-great-grandson, Grayson Hodges. Also surviving five siblings, Mary, Helen, Nelly and David of South Carolina and J.W. of Texas.
The family will greet friends Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
The family requests that memorials be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
