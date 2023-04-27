BROWN,BONITA 4-28-23.jpeg

HIGH POINT — On December 12, 1958, God shared His love and gave us an Angel whom we knew as Bonita Tillman Brown.

Born in High Point, NC, she was a devoted daughter to Dr. Otis and Barbara TIllman and a loving sister to Chiquita, Tammye and Otis, Jr. With her sweet spirit, she warmed the hearts of others and brought sunshine everyday.

