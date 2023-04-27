HIGH POINT — On December 12, 1958, God shared His love and gave us an Angel whom we knew as Bonita Tillman Brown.
Born in High Point, NC, she was a devoted daughter to Dr. Otis and Barbara TIllman and a loving sister to Chiquita, Tammye and Otis, Jr. With her sweet spirit, she warmed the hearts of others and brought sunshine everyday.
Bonita completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in May 1980 at North Carolina Central University where she was a proud Eagle. Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood, Bonita was a charter member of the Sigma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in Cary, NC.
She was passionate about her work as a Probation Officer for the State of North Carolina for over 20 years. In retirement, Bonita continued her education and in June of 2009 received her Master of Religion degree from New Life Community School of Ministry and Bible Institute.
On April 27, 1995, Bonita married Charles V. Brown, Jr and with open arms welcomed 3 children. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed her 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren thoroughly. Her family meant everything to her and she loved spending time with them all.
Bonita was a strong Christian Disciple who loved to worship the Lord and served Him selflessly. She fully embraced and loved being 1st Lady of Wesleyan First Church of Deliverance for 20 years.
She was involved and passionate about several ministries in the church including Women’s Ministry, Missions Ministry, Chosen Women of God, and helped with the Food Pantry. Her faith gave her the best attitude and even through her struggles with Multiple Sclerosis, she had no complaints and was a supporter for those suffering from the disease.
On April 23, 2023, Bonita passed away surrounded by her loving family. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Charles V. Brown, Jr.; children Charles Brown, III (Melissa), Autumn Brown (Anthony), and Byron Brown, Sr.; grandchildren, Amber, Byron Jr., Ariana, Fred, Charlie, Alex, Cameron and Kayden; great grandchildren, Robert and Leia. Bonita will remain in the hearts of her siblings, Chiquita McAllister, Tammye Jones (David) and Otis Tillman, Jr. (Audrey); nieces and nephews, Monique, Megan, Melanie, Jillian, Harrison, Wesley, Robert, Kathryn, Barbara Joy, Christian, Madyson, Landon, Penelope; and sister-in-law Ann Brown.
She is also survived by a host of relatives, friends, and many people whose hearts she has touched. Even in her passing, she was still blessing others. She was an organ donor and will be able to bless the lives of up to four people.
Bonnie, as you were known to family and friends, we honor you for always gifting us with your best. We will always celebrate your legacy of life and you will be dearly missed.
