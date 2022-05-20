THOMASVILLE — Mr. Bobby Wayne Gales, Sr., 84, of Thomasville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Bobby was born October 9, 1937, to the late Troy Gales and Elizabeth Callicut Gales. Bobby was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church in Thomasville for many years. He served the church in many roles and was the Sunday School Superintendent for years; he loved his church dearly.
He worked 38 years at Brass Craft as a talented machinist and project manager. Bobby enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy in life was the time spent with his family. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Gales; second wife, Martha Frances Hill Gales; one daughter, Sandra Gales Lambeth; one step-daughter, Ann LaPradd.
Surviving is his son, Bobby Wayne Gales, Jr. and wife Ann R. Gales of Thomasville; one sister, Ellen Connors and husband Tom of Fresno, California; six grandchildren, Bobby W. Gales, III, Jason Lambeth, Josh LaPradd, Jordon LaPradd, Tiffany LaPradd and Rodney LaPradd; he also leaves behind many beloved great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Craver and Rev. Dan Parr officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
