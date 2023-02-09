HPTNWS- 2-10-23 JARVIS, BOBBY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Bobby Shelton Jarvis Sr., 84, resident of Malibu Dr., died Feb. 8, 2023 at Hospice Home at High Point.

Mr. Jarvis was born August 29, 1938 in Guilford County, a son to the late Andrew M. and Edna Stone Jarvis. A resident of this area all his life, he was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church (later Sandy Ridge United Methodist) and retired from the State of North Carolina as a Correctional Case Agent. He also was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bobby loved the North Carolina State Wolfpack and considered himself a fan for life. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. In 1957, he married the former Betty McNeil who survives of the residence.

