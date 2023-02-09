HIGH POINT — Mr. Bobby Shelton Jarvis Sr., 84, resident of Malibu Dr., died Feb. 8, 2023 at Hospice Home at High Point.
Mr. Jarvis was born August 29, 1938 in Guilford County, a son to the late Andrew M. and Edna Stone Jarvis. A resident of this area all his life, he was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church (later Sandy Ridge United Methodist) and retired from the State of North Carolina as a Correctional Case Agent. He also was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bobby loved the North Carolina State Wolfpack and considered himself a fan for life. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. In 1957, he married the former Betty McNeil who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is his daughter, Kimberly Jarvis Shelton and husband Dempsey Keith of Kernersville; son, Bobby Shelton Jarvis Jr. of the residence; brother, Rev. Frank Jarvis and wife Phyllis of Trinity; granddaughter, Tiffany Shelton Bixby and husband Jason; and great grandson, Brooks Tyler Bixby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Wade Jarvis.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Rev. Kelly Crissman and Rev. Donna Friddle officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to the church of your choice.
