JAMESTOWN — Bobby Ray Beeson Sr., 80, of Jamestown, passed away Monday,
Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 9:07 pm
No services are planned.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
