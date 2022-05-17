HIGH POINT — Bobby McRay Burleson, 90, of High Point, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.
Born Jan. 4, 1932, in Stanly County, he was a son of the late Wayne Braxton Burleson and the late Gladys Morton Burleson. Bob came to High Point in 1948 and worked at Kepley’s Barbecue as a curb boy. In 1962 Bob bought Kepley’s and operated it until his passing. In 1970, he built Kepley’s Barn which was one of his pride and joys. Bob was also an entrepreneur who invested in residential and commercial real estate. He was one of the founders of the American Bank, and Bank of North Carolina where he sat on the Board of Directors. Bob was on the board of the High Point Housing Authority and was a member of the former Christ United Methodist Church. Bob loved entertaining both young and old with his sidekick “George the Monkey” that resides at Kepley’s.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Burleson of Kernersville; daughter-in-law, Carey Burleson Warner and husband Ron of High Point; brother, Ted Burleson and wife Monia of Winston-Salem, and the joy of his life, granddaughter, Carson McRae Burleson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Robbins Burleson, son, Kemp McRae Burleson, and brother, Kenneth Burleson.
Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the Joel W. Farlow Center for Excellence Auditorium on the campus of Wesleyan Christian Academy with Mr. Jerry Farlow officiating. Burial will be private at Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, or the American Diabetes Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
